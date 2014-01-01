President Ghani meets UN Deputy General Secretary on Political Affairs

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met Wednesday with UN deputy general secretary on political affairs at presidential palace.

In the meeting, President Ghani while congratulating the UN deputy general secretary on his new duty wished him success in this new mission.

The UN deputy general secretary convey the UN general secretary’s best wishes to President Ghani and both sides discussed security, stability and peace in the region, bilateral cooperation, counterterrorism and other issues.

Pointing to role of the UN in world issues, the country’s President said that for joint discussion and decisions on key regional issues, the United Nations should hold a region-wide conference and play its role in this regard.

The UN deputy general secretary on political affairs said that UN was ready for any kind of cooperation to find a proper solution to regional issues, adding that he would share President Ghani’s request for holding a region-wide conference with UN general secretary.

Discussing related to various dimensions of terrorism and war, the country’s President stressed on maintaining government to government relations among countries and also considered relations of a number of governments with non-government elements as concerning for stability and development of the region. According to another report, minister of foreign affairs Salahuddin Rabbani met the other day with UN deputy general secretary.

