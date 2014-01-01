NUG determined to counter corruption, transparency in government institutions, Dr. Abdullah

KABUL: Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met Thursday with members of independent joint committee on monitoring and assessing counter corruption effort, discussed and reviewed their reports, results of reviews and suggestions of the committee’s members in connection with counter corruption, transparency and responding in government institutions.

Members of the committee shared their work reports related to monitoring and assessing the process of counter corruption, modality of continued work and effective counter corruption effort with chief executive and asked national unity government for overall cooperation and support in this regard.

They reported work process followed by the committee in ministry of public health to chief executive, saying that necessary suggestions and procedures have been shared with the MoPH for improvement of administrative condition, transparency, responding and counter corruption in the ministry so that practical steps would be taken in this regard.

Members of the committee asserted that they decided to review attorney general office, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and MoE in near future to identify obstacles and challenges facing counter corruption process, adding that they also wanted to monitor and assess works of the international organizations in their coming programs.

By praising members of the committee for their efforts, chief executive said there was a strong will and determination for counter corruption, transparency and responding in the government institutions, adding that the government was supporting the committee and they hoped that works of the committee in counter corruption had practical and considerable results.

According to another report, the country’s chief executive in a meeting with deputy ministers of urban development and national defense discussed and reviewed report of delegation tasked for reviewing Lala residential township in Qasaba area of Kabul.

It is worth mentioning that Lala residential township has 200 apartments which will be distributed to families of ANDSF martyred personnel.

