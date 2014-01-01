MoIC committed to revive folk music, Dr. Sadat

KABUL: Acting Minister of Information and Culture and deputy minister of youth affairs Dr. Kamal Sadat met a delegation of Khost provincial art union here on Wednesday, BNA reported, adding the acting minister listened to their problems and demands.

According to agency, Gul Raouf Shawqi, representing the union spoke related to their activities and challenges ahead of their cultural activities in the province, asking acting minister of information and culture to address their problems, in particular to pave the way for improvement of local music in the province.

Hinting to important role of artists, in particular the musicians, Dr. Kamal Sadat thanked the country’s musicians who have tried their best to keep alive the traditional music, BNA said.

Assuring MoIC’s full support of art and culture in the country, Dr. Sadat said the ministry has plans to revive the local and old music of the country, the agency added.

The Kabul Times

