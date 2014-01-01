Afghan forces have frustrated Daesh designs, Dr. Abdullah

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has said the Islamic State or Daesh has become an international threat, but the Afghan forces have frustrated the group’s designs in Afghanistan.

Dr. Abdullah, who attended the burial ceremony of former High Peace Council chairman Peer Sayed Ahmad Gailani on Monday, was talking to security forces on the way back to Kabul from Nangarhar.

The way back, the CEO visited security posts on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway and listened to security personnel’s problems and praised their sacrifices. CE Abdullah directed the authorities concerned to ensure that injured personnel were provided with timely treatment.

About security forces’ preparations for the fighting season, Dr. Abdullah said: “Our forces are well prepared and efforts at further equipping them have been intensified and their war plans are successfully underway.”

Referring to the peace agreement between the unity government and Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Dr. Abdullah said the Taliban should also follow the suit.

He said though Daesh had become an international threat, the Afghan forces had defeated its programs in Afghanistan. The outfit has been unable to reach its goals in the war-torn country, the CE added.

He said Daesh and Taliban had suffered huge casualties in various provinces during operations against them by the Afghan security forces.

