Pir Gailani laid to rest in ancestral graveyard

KABUL: Religious leader and Afghanistan’s top peace negotiator, Pir Sayed Ahmad Gailani, who passed away on Saturday in Kabul, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Sorkhroad district of eastern Nangarhar province on Monday.

The coffin of Pir Gailani, who spearheaded the government’s body, High Peace Council (HPC), for almost one year, was brought to the district after his funeral prayer was offered at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

Late Gailani’s praying ceremony was offered in the Soorkhroad district where a number of former jihadi leaders, political leaders, CE Abdullah and hundreds of his followers were present.

Dr. Abdullah said Pir Gailani offered untiring efforts for peace and accepted the HPC leadership without any privilege. He said peace talks were among the unity government’s priorities and the successor to Pir Gailani would be appointed soon. Nangarhar Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal said the history of Afghanistan would remember the important services Pir Gailani had done for the development and independence of Afghanistan and the Afghans.

The Kabul Times

