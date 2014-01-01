VP Danesh meets Saudi Arabia’s outgoing ambassador

KABUL: Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh held a farewell meeting with outgoing Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kabul, Musafar bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ghasib, during which variety of issues were discussed, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, expressing gratitude over Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Afghanistan in economic, political and cultural spheres, VP Danesh called that country’s role important in ensuring peace and security.

“Saudi Arabia is an honorable country to all Muslim people of the world and we expect it to continue cooperation with Afghanistan in ensuring peace and stability and fighting terrorism,” vice-president Danesh said, the statement continued.

In return, the Saudi Arabia’s ambassador vowed his country would spare no effort in maintaining peace and security in Afghanistan, the statement added.

