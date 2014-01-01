  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
Home | National | Afghan, Uzbek foreign ministers ink 5 MoUs

Afghan, Uzbek foreign ministers ink 5 MoUs

By KT 1 hour ago
Afghan, Uzbek foreign ministers ink 5 MoUs

KABUL: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in Kabul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and his Uzbek counterpart Abdul Aziz Kamilov inked the agreement at the Presidential Palace, a statement from the ministry said. MoUs on bilateral cooperation on combating drug trafficking and taking precautionary measures, enhanced contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries, promoting cooperation in areas of infrastructure, transport and other projects signed.
A protocol for the creation of a joint security commission was also signed.
The Kabul Times
 

