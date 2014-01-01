Minister Hakimi praises Chinese support to Afghanistan

KABUL: Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Yao Jing, ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Afghanistan in his office here yesterday, the ministry said in a statement. According to the statement, the meeting which was also attended by Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Minister of Urban Development, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and China, fund and implementation of developing project, building 10,000 residential apartments, railway, construction of new building of Ministry of Finance in Dar-ul-Aman and some other important subjects.

Minister of Finance thanked China for its support to Afghanistan, the statement said, adding ambassador of People’s Republic of China reassured of its continued support in funding and implementing developing projects.

The Kabul Times

