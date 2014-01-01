Etisalat To Support Journalists’ Supporting Fund

KABUL: Leadership board of Journalists’ Supporting Fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etisalat Company yesterday, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

According to the agency, at the outset, Mumtaz Haidari, deputy to Journalists’ Supporting Fund briefed general head of Etisalat Communication Company on structure and activities of the press family.

Haidari added that the fund is being supported by benevolent people and some private companies and still the government didn’t support it, the agency added.

Expressing happiness on fund’s activities, general head of Etisalat Company vowed to support the fund with anything he can, particularly with Sim-Cards which create facilities to journalists, the agency continued.

At the end, the Etisalat Company provided the fund with 300 family package Sim-Cards.

