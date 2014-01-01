Funeral ceremony of HPC chairman, jihadi leader held in Arg

KABUL: Funeral ceremony of Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani, high peace council chairman and leader of Mahaz-e-Milli Islami Afghanistan was held at presidential palace with participation of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

President Ghani, accompanied by a number of high-level government officials, paid tribute to dead body of the deceased Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani and later on the funeral prayer of the deceased was held and wished him paradise.

Meanwhile, foreign ambassadors and diplomats to Afghanistan also paid tribute to dead body of the deceased Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani.

Afterwards, President Ghani spoke and praised the deceased Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani for his services and efforts as a jihadi leader, HPC chairman and a religious and pious figure.

By offering condolence to family of the deceased Gilani and the people of Afghanistan, the country’s President said, “Today we bid farewell to a personality who was considered as instructor for the people – a personality who had various dimensions and represented the best of our national and Islamic characteristics.”

The first dimension of life of the deceased Pir Gilani was ‘Tariqat’ and as a scholar of ‘Tariqat Qaderia’, he always delivered the message of equality, Islamic solidarity and unity connecting the world of Islam from Iraq to India and US and others, the President added.

Afterwards, President Ghani and all other high-ranking government officials accompanied dead body of Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani while being taken in an exclusive military ceremony from Salamkhana palace to a particular location.

The Kabul Times

