President Ghani meets Saudi Arabia’s ambassador

By KT 56 minutes ago
KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a farewell meeting with the Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kabul Musafar bin Abdul Rahman al-Ghasib conferred Ghazi Mir Masjidi Khan state medal on him to appreciate his efforts towards expansion of relations between the two countries and absorption of aid and cooperation in various sectors for Afghanistan.
In the meeting held yesterday at presidential palace, the country’s President asked the outgoing Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kabul to convey his best wishes to Khadimul Haramain al-Sharifain and thanked him for expressing sadness over recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.
Afterwards, the outgoing Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kabul thanked President Ghani for praising his works and expressed happiness about his mission’s term in Afghanistan, adding that relations between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia have further expanded comparing to previous years.
