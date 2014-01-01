President Ghani accepts Credentials of Lithuanian non-resident ambassador to Kabul

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has accepted credential of the Lithuanian non-resident ambassador to Kabul.

In a ceremony held yesterday on this occasion at presidential palace, the Lithuanian non-resident ambassador submitted his credential to President Ghani and extended good wishes of his country’s leading body to the President.

He assured that he would spare no efforts for expansion of relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and Lithuania.

Praising the Lithuanian government for its cooperation particularly in framework of Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressed on further expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The country’s President further said that Lithuania had considerable experiences in various sections in particular electronic governance; therefore, he wanted a technical team from Afghanistan to pay a visit to Lithuania to evaluate cooperation and making use of the respective country’s experiences.

Afterwards, the Lithuanian non-resident ambassador to Kabul assured of cooperation in this regard and said that his country was ready to host Afghanistan technical team and shared its experiences in various sectors in particular electronic governance.

