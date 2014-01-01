VP chairs joint coordinating committee for security, safety of journalists

KABUL: Chaired by second vice president Sarwar Danesh, the 4th session of joint coordinating committee of security and safety of journalists and media was held yesterday.

In the session, four issues of reviewing violence cases in previous years, modality of creating and selecting members of provincial committees, complaint of a number of media organizations from procedure of the committee and the government as well as procedure of journalists support fund were discussed and assessed and necessary decisions were made in this regard.

In the session, deputy minister of publication affairs for information and culture delivered the session report and violence cases against journalists in 2016.

According to the report, 101 violence cases were registered against journalists in 2016.

Meanwhile, a representative of attorney general office delivered the session report of addressing nine violence cases against journalists and asserted that a number of the cases were under investigation and judicial phases and perpetrators of violence against journalists would be introduced to judicial organs after completion of the process.

The Kabul Times

