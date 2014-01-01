President Ghani tasks commission to hold funeral, praying ceremonies of late Gilani

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and a number of other national, political and jihadi figures while offering condolences to family of late Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani, held a consultative meeting at the Presidential Palace on holding funeral and praying ceremonies of the deceased, a statement from the president office said.

According to the statement, the meeting which was also attended by Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, the president called late Pir Gilani, a jihadi figure and honorable person to all people of Afghanistan and expressed his condolences and sympathy to late family, people of Afghanistan and all political and jihadi personalities.

The president tasked a commission under chairmanship of Mohammad Karim Khalili, senior deputy to High Peace Council (HPC) and also consisting Mowlawi Khabir, the HPC deputy, Haji Din Mohammad, a member of the council, Sayed Saadat Mansour Naderi, the minister of urbanization, Najibullah Mujaddidi and Farouq Wardak, the presidential advisors, Mohammad Akram Khpulwak, the president’s special representative on political affairs, Mohammad Gulab Mangal, the Nangarhar governor, Abdul Hakim Munib, the deputy minister of Hajj and Endowment, Gen. Qadam Shah Sahim, Abdul Rahman Rahman, senior deputy to the ministry of interior, Abdul Jabar Naimi, Laghman governor, Abdul Baqi Popal, acting head of local organs and Abdul Matin Bik, deputy to National Directorate for Security (NDS) to take all preparations for holding funeral and praying ceremonies of late Pir Gilani, the statement added.

Lauding late Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani services, President Ghani and all participants in the meeting, called his role key in Jihad and peace negotiations, the statement continued.

At the end, once more, the participants offered their condolences to Late Gilani’s family and all people of Afghanistan. May his soul rest in peace!

The Kabul Times

