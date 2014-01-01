NPC approves 5 projects, rejects two others

KABUL: Presided over by the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurements Commission (NPC) held meeting, the President Press Office said in a statement the other day.

According to the statement, the following projects were discussed and decision made on them:

- Transferring ATRA money to Central Bank has been confirmed.

- Extension of contract on construction of forty-classroom complex of Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University has been approved for nine months.

- Contract worth afs 160mln has been approved on asphalting 8Km road of Borg-Surkhab villages of Mohammad Agha district, Logar province.

- Procurement contract worth afs 23mln has been confirmed for 5 vehicles to Da Afghanistan Bank.

But the contracts on construction of Herat University’s students’ affairs office and construction of protective walls around Albironi University have been rejected by the NPC, the statement added.

The NPC also returned two other projects on building Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad and construction of Kame Nawabad-Sangar Saray road in eastern Nangarhar province for further review, the statement continued.

In the meeting, CE Dr. Abdullah, Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, presidential senior advisor on infrastructures’ affairs, the NPC members, SIGAR observers and other related officials were present, the statement concluded.

The Kabul Times





