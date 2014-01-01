CE Abdullah meets German ambassador to Kabul

KABUL: Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met with German ambassador to Kabul, during which, variety of issues pertaining political and security situation, regional relations and international cooperation with Afghanistan were discussed, a statement from the CE office said.

Thanking the international community, particularly the Germany assistances to people and government of Afghanistan, CE Dr. Abdullah called Germany’s projects in Afghanistan key, adding the Afghan people will never forget such cooperation, according to the statement. Appreciating the efforts of the National Unity Government leaders, particularly the CE Dr. Abdullah in ensuring stability, fighting corruption, peace talks and tightening relations with the international community, the German ambassador stressed on his country’s continued cooperation with the government of Afghanistan in the future, the statement added.

The Kabul Times



