Media outlets should legalize their activities, Dr. Sadat

KABUL: A media supporting meeting was held by Nasl-e-Omid Afghanistan organization at the Ministry of Information and Culture’s international center hall, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

According to the agency, in the meeting, lauding the media activities in the country, Dr. Kamal Sadat, Acting Minister of Information and Culture and Deputy to Youth Affairs said that the media, particularly in recent years, have shined very well.

Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Dr. Sadat also asked those non-registered media outlets, to legalize their activities and receive activity license, the agency further said.

For his return, expressing glad on media activities in the country, Ahmad Shah Azimi, deputy to the Nasl-e-Omid Afghanistan organization briefed the Acting Minister, Dr. Sadat about his entity’s activities, the agency added.

Afterward, Hafizullah Barakzai, head of Afghanistan’s Journalists’ Council shared some problems with Dr. Sadat and asked for the solution, the BNA continued.

Barakzai also asked for introduction of two professional journalists to the Media High Council in order they properly defend the journalists’ rights, the agency quoted.

Likewise, in the meeting, a number of other participants while supporting the country’s media outlets, lauded the recent activities of them.

The Kabul Times

