President Ghani slams terrorist attack in Saudi Arabia

President Ghani slams terrorist attack in Saudi Arabia

By KT 3 hours 57 minutes ago
KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned terrorist attack in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia. President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan regarded terrorism as common threat for all countries of region and the world and insisted once again on joint counter terrorism effort. President Ghani, representing the government and people of Afghanistan, has offered condolence and sympathy to King of Saudi Arabia Malik Salman, families of the victims and the people of friend and brother country of Saudi Arabia. The Kabul Times
 

