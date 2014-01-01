Call for absorption of $ 550 million to human, natural incidents’ vulnerable families

KABUL: Chief Executive Office in an exclusive step held the biggest call for assistance to war victims, internal displaced families and returnees.

Chief executive, UN humanitarian assistance coordinator, Swedish ambassador to Kabul and emergency program assistance participated in the yesterday’s call and answered questions of foreign and domestic journalists.

At the beginning of the call ceremony, chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah congratulated taking oath of Donald Trump as 45th President of the US and offered condolence of casualties caused by avalanches in Italy to the government and people of the said country.

Afterwards, the country’s chief executive praised the coordinator of the UN humanitarian assistance for his honestly efforts towards absorption of humanitarian aid to Afghan needy people as well as thanked the Swedish ambassador to Afghanistan and emergency program officer and all officials, employees and workers of the domestic and foreign organizations working in this regard for their providing aid to victims and vulnerable people of Afghanistan, stressing that maintaining security of the respective activists was the key responsibilities of the government of Afghanistan, chief executive instructed the country’s security forces to not make use of schools, health, cultural and religious centers as military bases. Dr. Abdullah Abdullah while regarding the call as the biggest one said not responding of insurgents to peace voice of the government, possible consequences of war, natural incidents and even drought were the main reasons of Afghanistan need to this call. The country’s chief executive regarded $ 550 million as the goal which could respond positively to possible challenges and address urgent problems of the people in 2017. The UN coordinator of humanitarian assistance asserted that the number of the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan were three million, adding that 5.7 million people would be benefited from the amount of $ 550 million. The Kabul Times

