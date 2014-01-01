Malaysia to cooperate in addressing problems of Afghan refugees, Rabbani

KABUL: During his visit to Malaysia, Salahuddin Rabbani, Minister of Foreign Affairs has met with a number of Afghan lecturers, students’ representatives and traders to Malaysia.

In the meeting, Afghan representatives of students and traders to Malaysia shared problems of Afghanistan traders’ visas with minister of foreign affairs.

Afterwards, minister of foreign affairs by stressing on efforts of MoFA for solution of the problems asserted that during his visit to the respective country, he had met with the Malaysian foreign affairs minister to discuss relations of the two countries and problems of Afghan citizens to Malaysia, adding that the Malaysia government while promising to address problems of visa for Afghanistan diplomatic passports pledged to cooperate in connection with solution of trading visas and providing higher education scholarships to Afghan students.

