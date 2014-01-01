Zabul governor asks MoIC for establishment of libraries in provincial districts

KABUL: Governor of Zabul has asked ministry of information and culture for its cooperation towards renovation of the province’s historic monuments and sites.

Acting minister of information and culture Dr. Kamal Sadat met yesterday with governor of Zabul Bismillah Afghanmal in his office.

In the meeting, governor of Zabul spoke related to condition of historic sites and monuments of the province and asked acting minister of information and culture to cooperate in connection with the historic sites and monuments of the province and nomination of its roads.

Afghanmal also asked acting minister of information and culture for cooperation in connection with establishment of libraries in Shahjoy, Shinki and Shahr-e-Safa districts to help the people of the province in this regard. Afterwards, Dr. Sadat called Zabul as a historic province which had prideful and historic identification and the ministry of information and culture was ready to cooperate with local officials and the people of Zabul in this regard.

The Kabul Times

