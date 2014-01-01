President Ghani, CE Abdullah offer farewell to Barack Obama via phone

KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani offered his farewell to the outgoing President of the United States Barack Obama in a phone call Wednesday evening, his office said in a statement.

According to the statement, President Barack Obama expressed his condolences over the recent terrorist attacks.

During the conversation, President Ghani appreciated continuous cooperation of the United States under eight-year tenure of President Obama, whose strategic decisions played a key role in the fight against terrorism and development of Afghanistan, the statement further said.

He said, “Your role in establishing strategic relations between the two nations has founded fundamental partnerships, which will remain strong for decades, therefore the people of Afghanistan appreciate and will always remember your leadership in this regard.”

Barack Obama commended the courage, unparalleled resilience and commitment of the Afghan people for resolving problems, the statement continued. Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah also thanked President Obama for the continued cooperation of the United States with Afghanistan.

President Ghani wished President Obama and his family, success in their future endeavors.

The Kabul Times

