NSC holds meeting

KABUL: Chaired by President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the National Security Council (NSC) held session the other day, a statement from the President Press Office said.

According to the statement, the NSC approved the procedure of celebrating National Day of Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) for sacrifice through commemoration, admiration and appreciation by awarding badges, medals, certificates and cash allowances.

The approved procedure was prepared by a team composed representatives from ANDSF, ministries of Hajj and Islamic Affairs, Information and Culture, Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs & Disabled, Justice, Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) and with the coordination of NSC’s office, the statement added.

The ministers of MoD provided the report on general security situation particularly in Helmand, Uruzgan, Kunduz, Farah, Faryab and Kunar regarding tens of military operations which inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, the statement continued.

After listening to the report, President Ghani praised and appreciated all the operations conducted by ANDSF particularly their special operations in Musa Qala, Helmand province, the statement stated.

At the end, the delegation appointed by the president to determine the fate of Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province, the statement added.

After extensive discussions, the NSC approved the proposal, suggesting the establishment of district as separate administrative unit provided by head of the delegation and IDLG and instructed the IDLG to take necessary steps in this regard, the statement concluded. The Kabul Times

