Bringing reforms essential to win people trust, Dr. Abdullah

KABUL: Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met with UN Special Representative to Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, during which variety of issues, including peace process with armed insurgents, situation of Afghan refugees and domestic displaced people as well as electoral reforms process were discussed, his office said in a statement.

According to the statement, expressing gratitude to UN cooperation with government and people of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah said that ensuring peace and stability was one of the government top priorities, adding restoring peace in Afghanistan means to respect the constitution and other enforced laws of the country as well as achievements and demands of the Afghan people. In the meeting, Dr. Abdullah said ‘to restore peace and end war in Afghanistan, the international community, particularly the regional countries support is a must, the statement added.’

In the meeting, Dr. Abdullah also discussed the problems faced by the Afghan refugees in different countries of the world and called it a challenge before the National Unity Government, stressing for continued cooperation of the world community, particularly the UN to get rid of it, the statement continued.

Likewise, appreciating the NUG efforts in different fields, particularly in ensuring security and fighting terrorism, the UN special representative, Tadamichi Yamamoto stressed on UN continued cooperation with the people and government of Afghanistan, the statement added. Mr. Yamamoto also said that resorting peace in Afghanistan was in the benefit of region and the world, adding they support the government efforts and programs in this regard, the statement concluded.

