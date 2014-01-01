Culture, art deputy minister introduced to MoIC employees

KABUL: Mohammad Rasoul Bawari, appointed newly as deputy minister of culture and art for information and culture, was introduced Wednesday to officials and employees of the ministry.

In a ceremony held on this occasion with advisor to president on cultural affairs Asadullah Ghazanfar, Acting Minister of Information and Culture Dr. Kamal Sadat, acting minister of tribes and borders affairs Ghafoor Liwal, a number of members of the national assembly and officials of MoIC, decree of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani related to appointment of Mohammad Rasoul Bawari as deputy minister of culture and art was read out by head of human resources of MoIC.

Afterwards, deputy minister of publication affairs for information and culture, Sayeda Mojgan Mostafavi congratulated appointment of Bawari as deputy minister of cultural and art and hoped that valuable works would be fulfilled towards improvement of cultural affairs.

Advisor to president on cultural affairs, Asadullah Ghazanfar in his speech briefed related to academic and cultural personality of Mohammad Rasoul Bawari, See P4

adding that Bawari was very interested in his profession and had lots of experiences.

Acting minister of information and culture also said that Mohammad Rasoul Bawari was a proper and experienced figure for deputy ministry of culture and art and praised him for his valuable works in cultural and higher education sections.

In the ceremony, deputy minister of finance, administrative and tourism Zardasht Shams while speaking related to cultural works of Mohammad Rasoul Bawari asserted that Bawari would be able to properly work in the respective post as he was interested in the country’s historic and cultural sectors.

At the end of the ceremony, the newly appointed deputy minister of culture and art for information and culture Mohammad Rasoul Bawari spoke and thanked the country’s President and Chief Executive for their trust in him and appointment on the respective post, stressing that he would fulfill his responsibilities in accordance to laws, regulations and instructions of leading body of the MoIC.

The Kabul Times

