Unregistered media outlets to be legally treated, Dr. Sadat

KABUL: Dr. Kamal Sadat, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs and Acting Minister of Information and Culture has said that no unregistered media organizations would be allowed to operate in the country, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

According to the agency, speaking in a joint news conference with members of high council of media, Dr. Sadat added unregistered media organizations had one month for registration in ministry of information and culture, or they would be dealt in accordance to law.

According to Afghanistan constitution, media organizations can operate in the country in accordance to laws and should be registered in MoIC based on media laws, Dr. Sadat asserted.

Acting minister of information and culture further said that there were 146 unregistered media organizations operating in the country including 15 private See P4

radio stations in the capital, 77 radio stations in provinces, 21 television networks in the capital, while 33 others were in provinces.

Dr. Sadat seriously asked incumbents of the respective media networks to register their networks as soon as possible and operate in accordance to the law.

In the conference, it was also asserted that martyrs of the country’s security and defense organs should be respected and make use of the word of Shaheed, recently approved by parliament for those killed in defending the country.

