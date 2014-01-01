CE Abdullah Meets US Central Command Chief

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in his meeting with US Central Command Chief, Gen. Joseph Votel and discussed some key issues including security and Afghan forces capability, a statement from his office said the other day.

Basic works had been started to restore reforms in the country’s national security forces and until the completion of the process, there was a need for presence of the US troops alongside domestic forces, said Dr. Abdullah.

He asked some regional countries to avoid supporting Taliban as terrorism and violence in general were in the interest of the nations, the statement added.

Gen. Joseph Votel lauded the country’s security forces capability and expressed all out military support to the country’s security and defense forces, said the statement quoting him expressing hope about the development of the country’s air-force.

He said joint work had priority to him and emphasized that joint effort would follow better future, according to the statement.

