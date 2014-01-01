Govt. decisive to implement justice, balance in appointments, Danesh

KABUL: Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh met with members of Maidan Wardak provincial council on Tuesday, during which variety of issues were discussed, his office said in a statement.

According to the statement, calling role of Maidan Wardak provincial council’s members important in ensuring security and creating solidarity among the people, the second vice-president stressed that they should do their main responsibility in ensuring public interests, growing regional development and supervision of local administrations’ activities.

In the meeting, the participants briefed the vice-president about their problems in the province, including lack of security on transit routes, unbalanced development projects and unfair government appointments, the statement added.

Second Vice-President said that ensuring security was the government priority and called people and local administrations cooperation in this regard important, the statement continued.

He also stressed that the government of national unity is decisive to implement justice and balance in administrative units and government appointments.

The Kabul Times



