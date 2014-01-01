  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
NPC approves 13 contracts worth 13.5 bln Afs

NPC approves 13 contracts worth 13.5 bln Afs

By KT 14 hours 32 minutes ago
NPC approves 13 contracts worth 13.5 bln Afs

KABUL: Presided over by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the session of national procurement commission was held Sunday evening and 13 contracts worth 13.5 billion Afs were approved.
Five lines for transmission of electricity from Ghazni to Kandahar, construction of the second water supply phase of Aibak, digging, reconstruction and equipment of two wells in Yatimtaq area of Sheberghan, procurement of 550,000 literss (diseal and petrol oil) for ministry of education, five contracts of foodstuffs for MoD and four contracts of foodstuffs for MoI were approved by the commission. Meanwhile, the commission also approved proposal of the water and energy ministry in connection with cancelation of micro-hydel project’s contract for Samkani district of Paktia and cancelation of another contract suggested by Da Afghanistan Brishna Sherkat (DABS) for providing spare parts to Naghlo dam. National procurement commission had asked the ministry of finance and DABS to pay attention related to funding financially the renovation of Naghlo dam. The Kabul Times
 

avatar
itube app 8 hours 47 minutes ago
I like this site and article as well
