Pakistan chief of army staff saddened by terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

KABUL: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Qamar Javid Bajwa in a telephone contact Sunday evening with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand and offered condolence to the President and people of Afghanistan.

President Ghani while thanking the Pakistan chief of army staff for expressing condolence and sadness said the respective terrorist attacks’ perpetrators who have taken their responsibility were living in Pakistan where they could freely operate and recruit and no steps had been taken against them so far.

The country’s President once again considered terrorism and extremism as serious threat for the region and world, stressing that lack of determination to counter the common threat would face Pakistan itself and the region with lots of hazards.

At the end of the telephone contact, President Ghani said his aim was the future for which serious and overall talks should be done as repetition of 2016 year was not acceptable for the government and people of Afghanistan.

