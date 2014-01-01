Lower House unanimously approves 2017 national budget

KABUL: Lower House of parliament has unanimously approved the 2017 national budget.

Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance praised lawmakers for unanimously approving the budget and asked all budgetary units to spend the budget in consideration to possibilities, effectiveness and national interests of the country.

It is worth mentioning that the national budget for 2017 is 429 billion afg which 268.4 billion is the ordinary budget, which 161 billion afg is the development budget and has been prepared in accordance to current limitations, implementation of national projects, administrative structures, balance between expenditures and incomes, possibilities, donors’ commitments, incomplete projects and focus on effectiveness of projects.

It is also worth mentioning that 38% of the budget is funded through domestic resources, while the rest is provided by the international donors.

It is in a time that last year, 30% of budget was funded through domestic resources

