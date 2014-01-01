  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | Administrative board of Wolesi Jirga rewards ministers of finance and rural rehabilitation

Administrative board of Wolesi Jirga rewards ministers of finance and rural rehabilitation

By KT 14 hours 36 minutes ago
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
Administrative board of Wolesi Jirga rewards ministers of finance and rural rehabilitation

KABUL: Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, speaker of Wolesi Jirga, awarded an appreciation letter to Eklil Hakimi, the Minister of Finance for his valuable services, outlined in the budget document which its implementation would improve security and political stability, reforms in governance systems, infrastructure and accelerating revenue collection process.
Speaker of Wolesi Jirga also awarded an appreciation letter to H.E. Nasir Ahmad Durrani for his recent achievements, attempts for providing services and developing budget expenditure.
Speaker of Wolesi Jirga has mentioned that Ministers of Finance and Rural Rehabilitation are among the most successful members of Cabinet that try their best for providing services for people and developing budget expenditure.
Administrative Board of Wolesi Jirga decided to praise the works and achievements of Ministers of Finance and Rural Rehabilitation based on the suggestion made by financial and budget commission of this assembly.
Minister of Finance thanked members of Wolesi Jirga and reaffirmed his commitments upon the above mentioned issues. Ministery of Finance spent 83% development budget while the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation spent more than 88% of its developing budget within implementing 11300 developing projects in 34 provinces in F-Y-1395. Nasir Ahmad Durrani Said: “Fortunately, Minister of Rural Rehabilitation gained these achievements as a result of efforts made by its staff in the center and provinces and tries to provide better services to the people by making reasonable usage of developing budget in F-Y- 1396”. The Kabul Times
 

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (3 posted)

avatar
JAC 10th Previous Years Model Question Papers 14 hours 19 minutes ago
JAC 10th Model Papers and the Previous Years Question Papers for the annual Board Exams to help students.
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
RUTOR-coesy 13 hours 2 minutes ago
Доменное имя rutor.org было поставлено регистратором в состояние «clienthold», что делает его неработоспособным для пользователей.
Наш НОВЫЙ домен: http://rutor.lol/

власти России заблокировали ряд публичных анонсеров, во все торренты добавлены новые рабочие анонсеры, если ваши торренты перестали работать, перекачайте сами торрент файлы и ваш торрент клеинт должен автоматически добавить новые анонсеры
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
avatar
RUTOR-coesy 5 hours 34 minutes ago
Доменное имя rutor.org было поставлено регистратором в состояние «clienthold», что делает его неработоспособным для пользователей.
Наш НОВЫЙ домен: http://rutor.lol/

власти России заблокировали ряд публичных анонсеров, во все торренты добавлены новые рабочие анонсеры, если ваши торренты перестали работать, перекачайте сами торрент файлы и ваш торрент клеинт должен автоматически добавить новые анонсеры
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
total: 3 | displaying: 1 - 3

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha