Paktika historical sites should be protected, Dr. Sadat

KABUL: Acting minister of information and culture and deputy to the youth affairs, Dr. Kamal Sadat in his meeting with Paktika Governor Ilyas Wahdat said the historical sites of the province should be protected, BNA reported the other day.

According to the agency, both sides spoke about the cultural issues including protection of the historical sites, with the acting minister of information and culture emphasizing that the province’s historical sites was part of Afghanistan’s civilizational heritages and precious assets of the country.

He said in the province, training workshops and programs for the youths covering arts and culture should be coordinately with the provincial department of information and culture, should conducted as well as efforts should be done to strengthen the people traditions, the agency quoted.

Meanwhile, Paktika governor asked for equipment of the provincial library by the department of information and culture and work should be done to improve the cultural affairs, particularly protection of the historical sites of the province, said the government ran agency.

The Kabul Times

