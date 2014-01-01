Martyrs hope was solidarity of Afghans, President Ghani

KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said the main hope of the recent martyrs was solidarity of the Afghans, Presidential Press Office said in a statement Sunday. Representing others, Mohammad Karim and Mohammad Ismael spoke at a gathering held at the presidential palace to commemorate the works and services of Baz Mohammad Jauzjani and Serajuddin Safari, said they would work to make true the dreams of the martyrs, the statement said. Other participants also spoke about the characteristics of the martyrs and vowed to follow their ways, and asked the president for doing its best to seriously launch investigation into the incident and bring those involved to justice. They asked for unity of all the country’s tribes and strengthening and equipment of the country’s security forces as well as acceleration of welfare projects including construction of water dams, according to the statement. A house member, Qudratullah Zaki spoke at the gathering calling Baz Mohammad Jauzjani and Serajuddin Safari the two real and honest servants of the country. He expressed his support to the government plans and said they would work for the country’s system as they dedicated for peace and security, said the statement. Extending his deep condolence to the bereaved families of the martyrs, President Ghani said they (Baz Mohammad Jauzjani and Serajuddin Safari) belonged to the entire people of Afghanistan as they were hoping only for a sovereign country. “They were thanking for the country and to build a united nation. Their memories would never be forgotten,” said the president lauding the country’s security forces to have been fighting terrorists and the international community for continuing support to the country. The president reassured his commitment to pay attention to the uplift projects and creation of water dams in the country’s north, where Almar water Dam’s construction was the main hope of Shaheed Safari. The president research in the Kandahar incident was continued and that the traitors would pay the price of their vicious acts, the statement continued. The Kabul Times