CE Abdullah saddened by Wahid Ahmadzai’s death

KABUL: The CE Office on Sunday, in a statement said that Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has been deeply saddened by the death of author and poet, Wahid Ahmadzai who passed away in Nangarhar province. The statement said Late Wahid Ahmadzai who was one of the Ahmazai tribal elder, was a great author and poet and was making effort to resolve the people disputes peacefully. The CE called his death a great lose and extended deep condolence to the bereaved families, said the statement. The Kabul Times