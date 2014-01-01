  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
Media High Council to be introduced soon, Dr. Sadat

By KT 6 hours 51 minutes ago
Media High Council to be introduced soon, Dr. Sadat

KABUL: To select two members of Media High Council, a session was held by Acting Minister of Information and Culture and Deputy to Youth Affair, Dr. Kamal Sadat, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported on Sunday. According to the agency, it was decided in the session so a 7-member committee, consists of journalists’ representatives to be established and work on a mechanism to introduce two members for Media High Council in consider with preplanned standards. According to article 41 of Mass Media Law, the Media High Council consists of 13-members from different organizations. The Kabul Times

