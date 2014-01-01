Mujahid sacked over controversial remarks

KABUL: Abdul Hakim Mujahid, an adviser to the High Peace Council (HPC) has been dismissed of his position following his recent remarks on the Taliban and Jihadi leaders. The Chief Executive Office on Sunday confirmed that based on a decision made by the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders, he could not continue his job as a member of the HPC anymore. Few days ago, Mujahid during a ceremony in Kabul called Taliban ‘angles of peace’ and a sacred group while insulted national dignitaries and leaders. The comments caused wide reactions on social media following which the Afghan government on Saturday said it would not allow anyone to call ‘Angels of Peace’ those who are killing the Afghan people, women, and children, adding all dignitaries of the country must be respected. The Kabul Times