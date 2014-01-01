Shaikh Hamdan visits Kandahar martyrs’ homes

KANDAHAR CITY: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, has paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation, who were killed in the recent terrorist attack in Kandahar on a humanitarian mission. Earlier yesterday morning, Shaikh Hamdan visited the residence of the young martyr Mohammed Issa Al Kaabi in Al Foah area, Al Ain. He expressed his sympathy to the family of the deceased and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace. The Dubai Crown Prince also visited Khalifa City in Abu Dhabi to offer his condolences on the death of martyr Mohammed Ali Al Bastaki and prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow strength and solace to his family. In Shakhbout City, Abu Dhabi, he visited the resident of martyr Abdulhamid Sultan Al Hammadi and offered his condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying Allah to give his family the strength to bear this loss. Shaikh Hamdan expressed his and all Emirati’s pride in the bravery of these young heroes who dedicated their lives to serve others and died for a humanitarian cause. He also affirmed that the nation’s martyrs everywhere are messengers of good and their aim is to please Allah first while working to cement the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for humanitarian relief. Earlier, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed that the UAE would not deviate from the path and the firm approach to serve humanity. He made the comment on Saturday when he was visiting those injured in the attack, resulting in the martyrdom of several Emiratis and injury to others while they were carrying out the UAE’s humanitarian, charitable and developmental mission for the friendly people of Afghanistan. The injured are receiving treatment at Mafraq Hospital. The Kabul Times The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was reassured about the condition of Juma Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan; UAE diplomat Mubarak Al Saedi and Ajmal Assadullah, the Afghan translator. He also talked with them, their families and the doctors supervising their treatment. The doctors briefed him about the nature of their injuries and the treatment plans. The bodies of Emirati martyrs arrived last week on board a military aircraft to a special reception attended by senior officials. His Highness Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of senior civilian and military officials were at the airport to receive the bodies. The Kabul Times