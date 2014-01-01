Dr. Abdullah participates in praying ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashimi Rafsanjani in Tehran

KABUL: Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and his accompanied delegation participated in praying ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashimi Rafsanjani in Tehran.

Presenting the government and people of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah offered his deep sadness and sympathy over death of one of Iran’s revolution founders Ali Akbar Rafsanjani to leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatullah Sayed Ali Khamanyee, Iranian President Dr. Hasan Rohani and family of Rafsanjani.

In meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, chief executive considered death of Ali Akbar Hashimi Rafsanjani as big loss for the people and government of Iran and praised Mr. Rafsanjani for his works during his presidency and later for improvement of good and friendly relations with Afghanistan.

Dr. Abdullah has been accompanied by second vice president Sarwar Danesh, chief executive second deputy Haji Mohammad Muhaqiq, foreign affairs minister Salahuddin Rabbani and a number cabinet members.