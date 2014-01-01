President Ghani accompanies Faryab, Jawzjan representatives’ dead bodies

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani accompanied Thursday bodies of representative of Faryab people Sarajuddin Safari and representative of Jawzjan people Baz Mohammad Jawzjani, who have been martyred in recent Kandahar incident from Martyred Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital to a location from where they would be taken to their home provinces.

The country’s President once again extended his deep condolence and sympathy to the martyred families, the people of Faryab and Jawzjan and members of national assembly, saying that the two martyred representatives of the people were the country’s honest sons martyred by enemies of peace and stability.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani by praying to the soul of the recent Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand incidents’ martyrs once again offered condolence and sympathy to the martyred families and wished urgent recovery to those injured in the incidents.