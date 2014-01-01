Dr. Sadat says human trafficking is crime against humanity

KABUL: For enhancement of awareness level of the people in connection with dangers, challenges and supportive concerns related to human trafficking in Afghanistan, a program was launched Wednesday in MoIC by initiative of Quick Development organization.

According to director of the organization Ahmad Shoib Nasiri, the program aimed to enhance awareness level of the people related to counter human trafficking in Afghanistan, saying that human trafficking was a notorious phenomenon and was an issue causing concern of the people in the world.

In the program, deputy minister of youth affairs and acting minister of information and culture Dr. Kamal Sadat said, “Human trafficking is a crime against humanity, so we all should fight human trafficking in the country so that the problem will reduce not only in capital but also in cities’ outskirts and villages.”

He added that any organizations working in this regard would be cooperated by ministry of information and culture.

Justice ministry’s representative Abdul Wali Hedayat was another speaker in the program and said his ministry’s was supporting such program launched for awareness of the people, adding that if the people became aware of human trafficking, they would never deal with human traffickers.

According to holder of the program, it is determined that such programs will be launched in 20 provinces for awareness of the people related to challenges and dangers of the human trafficking.