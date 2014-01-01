  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
National security adviser looks after Kandahar incident injures

By KT 12 hours 37 minutes ago
 KABUL: Mohammad Hanif Atmar, National Security Advisor and his accompanied delegation Thursday looked after Kandahar incident’s injures.

The high-level military delegation led by national security advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar with membership of MoD chief of staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Hamid Hamid, Kabul garrison commander Lt. Gen. Abdul Rahman Rahman, Kandahar police chief Lt. Gen. Abdul Razaq Achakzai, southern zone local hospital commander Gen. Dr. Sayed Azim Hussaini, 205th Atal corps 1st brigade commander Gen. Abdul Fatah Azizi and 205th Atal Corps commander Maj. Gen. Daud Shah Wafadar looked after those injured in explosion in Kandahar governor’s guesthouse.

Mohammad Hanif Atmar by wishing urgent recovery to the incident’s injured praised the local hospital and asked them to spare no efforts for treatment of the injures.

