Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul & Kandahar

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul & Kandahar

By KT 12 hours 39 minutes ago
 KABUL: Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attacks near Parliament building in Kabul and Kandahar on Wednesday that resulted in loss of precious lives, a statement from Pakistan embassy in Kabul said.

According to the statement, the government and people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace, the statement added.

