President Ghani, UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stress need to double international efforts to counter terrorism.

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani expressed his sincere condolences on the martyrdom of a number of Emiratis who were killed in a terrorist attack in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while overseeing humanitarian, developmental and educational projects. He wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack, a statement from the presidential press office said.

Treacherous terrorist acts cannot undermine the resolve and determination of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to continue to promote goodness, create hope and extend a helping hand to states and people in need, stressed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. He made the statement here the other day in a phone call with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The duo stressed the importance of doubling international efforts to counter terrorism and extremist organizations jeopardizing international security and peace, and seeking to undermine the stability of countries and development and construction efforts in these countries while killing innocent people.

"The forces of evil behind this cowardly terrorist attack wish that the journey of construction, development and goodness would not make progress in Afghanistan and would not like to see joy, smiles and a bright life for the Afghan people. But with God’s help, we will continue to carry out humanitarian and development projects and will always be determined to spread hope, optimism and philanthropy everywhere we have presence. This is our firm approach and our unwavering belief that we commit ourselves to," the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said.

"Great achievements and sacrifices made by Emiratis are a source of strong will and determination to defeat the forces of darkness and uproot the sources of evil," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince thanked President Ghani for his noble sentiments.