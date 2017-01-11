Danesh meets Nahour district senators, elders

KT By

Font size:

KABUL: Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh met a number of Nahour district senators, elders and influential figures at his office on Tuesday, his office said in a statement. According to the statement, expressing gratitude over comprehensive and security plan in central regions, the participants asked for establishment of an independent administrative office in their region. They added that the people of Nahour district have several times asked the past governments to establish an independent district in Jirghi and Barjagi area, but still their demand has not been fulfilled, the statement continued. In the meeting, the second vice president stressed that amendment in administrative units in deprived central regions has been the people demand since long and the government of national unity is decisive and responsible to implement administrative justice in these regions, the statement stated. The Second Vice-President, Sarwar Danesh also promised the participants to address their demand through related organs. The Kabul Times