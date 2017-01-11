Dr. Sadat urges youth to publicize drugs harms

KABUL: Acting Minister and Deputy to the Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Kamal Sadat on Tuesday urged the youth to publicize the harms of drugs among the people and help the youth refrain from addiction, BNA reported. He also asked the youth to discuss and explain the country’s constitution among the people, particularly the youth, said the agency. “We are in the constitution commemoration week and the youths should have been informed of the country’s national assurance,” said the acting minister urging the youth for fulfilling what he said their mission to provide the youth with details about the national document. The deputy youth minister also asked the youth to avoid using drugs as they are the country’s national wealth and keeping away from what he hated as dirt (drugs) was a must. Sadat said the door of his ministry was open to the youth and that they can remain in contact with the youth affairs deputy for tackling their problems, the agency quoted. The acting minister, in a separate meeting with some officials of the ministry of counter-drugs spoke about the harms of drugs and sharing the negative consequences with the people through media, said the agency. The Kabul Times