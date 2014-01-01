President Ghani, CE Abdullah saddened over ex-Iranian President demise

KABUL: The presidential press office issuing a press release and quoting President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani here yesterday condoles the demise of former Iranian President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, saying former President Rafsanjani, highly revered by his supporters, had played an influential role, during his presidency and in other positions, in the regional issues.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of Afghanistan, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani extends his deep condolences to his family, the Supreme Leader, the President, government and people of Iran,” the press release said.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah has also offered his condolences to Iran over the top cleric’s death. “In his 8 years of presidency, he rendered much supports to Mujahedeen and Afghan refugees residing in Iran,” CE Abdullah said as quoted in a statement released by Chief Executive Office here yesterday. While calling ex-Iranian president’s demise a great loss to Iranian government and nation, Dr. Abdullah prayed for his soul, asking paradise to late Rafsanjani and patience for the deceased family from the court of Almighty Allah.