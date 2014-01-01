Minister Hakimi, UK envoy discuss Brussels’ commitments on Afghanistan

- Home
- National
- World
- Editorial
- Opinions
- Cartoon
- E-Paper
- Interviews
- Photo of the Day
KABUL: Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Thomas Drew, UK Special Representative to Pakistan in his office here yesterday, a statement from MoF said. According to the statement, the meeting also attended by Dominic Jeremy, British Ambassador to Afghanistan and both sides discussed Brussels Conference Action Plan and commitments, UK’s Financial Assistance, Strengthening Trade and Economic Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, implementation of development projects and other important issues.
UK pledged £750m (approx. USD 1 billion) at the Brussels’ conference on Afghanistan over the next four years to support infrastructure and good governance, improve health and education services, support job creation and investment, the statement added.
According to another report, Minister of finance met (5+3+3) donor ambassadors in his office here yesterday.
According to MoF statement, the meeting discussed revenue increment in 2016, the progress made on the SMAF commitments for 2015-2016, action plans for the Self-Reliance for Mutual Accountability Framework (SMAF), commitments’ implementation plan for 2017-2018 and formulating and presenting the 2017 financial budget to Afghan Parliament.
Farid Hameedi, the Afghanistan Attorney General, provided detailed information about overall activities and the progress made by Anti-Corruption Justice Center (ACJC), the statement added. The ambassadors and donors expressed their support for implementation of the government commitments and strengthening the ACJC. 5+3+3 is a group of countries that provide their support to Afghanistan.
The 5 countries are America, England, Japan, Germany and the European Union. Canada, Australia and Denmark (That is unstable) are included in 3 and the rest 3 includes the UNAMA, World Bank and Asian Development Bank, the statement concluded.
Comments (9 posted)
<b>GO to PHARMACY >>>>></b> https://tr.im/yourbestpharmacy
<b>Where Can I Buy in USA Propecia from u.s. pharmacy no prescription </b> > http://rmhpnaturals.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/224903/Default.aspx
Canada Online Pharmacy Propecia - how to use,side effects,information = http://www.rlsba.org/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/58038/Default.aspx
Online in Canada Propecia no rx, fast worldwide shipping @ http://websitemarketingdesign.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/11737/Default.aspx
Ordering At Lowest Price Propecia without doctor prescription = http://nutraco.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/452184/Default.aspx
Discount Price in USA Propecia from u.s. pharmacy no prescription << http://jerrystory.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/125463/Default.aspx
Discount Prices in Canada for Propecia no prescription - http://www.rlsba.org/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/58034/Default.aspx
<b>Cheap Propecia from u.s. pharmacy no prescription </b> / http://ctendodontists.org/UserProfile/tabid/84/userId/106234/Default.aspx
Purchase Online Propecia no prescription overnight / http://websitemarketingdesign.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/11742/Default.aspx
Buying in GB / UK Propecia no script needed / http://rothbuildersverobeach.net/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/80608/Default.aspx
Cost in Australia Of Propecia no prescription quick delivery * http://rememberingrichardmartin.org/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/388798/Default.aspx
Buying in Australia Propecia no prior script overnight # http://tsjg.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/134886/Default.aspx
USA Licensed Pharmacy Propecia fast shipping no prescription * http://www.physiomotion.com/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/215096/Default.aspx
Purchase in Australia cheapest Propecia overnight no prescription ! http://shows.kmsha.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/58753/Default.aspx
Buying in USA Generic Propecia next day no prescription ??? http://www.physiomotion.com/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/214352/Default.aspx
<u>Cheapest Prices Propecia cash on delivery online prescriptions </u> # http://nutraco.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/451914/Default.aspx
WATCH CLASSIC PORN HERE FOR FREE >>> <a href=http://vintageporn.mobi/>Classic Porn Vid
</a>
<a href=http://vintageporn.mobi/><img>http://i.imgur.com/oYzgcEl.gif</img>
</a>
<b>GO to PHARMACY >>>>></b> https://tr.im/trustedpharmacy
<b>How To Order in Canada Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) overseas with no prescriptions </b> >> http://tsjg.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/135173/Default.aspx
Online in Australia Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) prescriptions online >> http://nutraco.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/451937/Default.aspx
Purchase At Low Cost in Canada Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) cash on delivery = http://rothbuildersverobeach.net/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/80608/Default.aspx
Pharmacies in Canada That Sell Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) pay cod no prescription = http://www.packlinewest.com/UserProfile/tabid/82/userId/360084/Default.aspx
Purchase in Canada At Low Price Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) for sale online \\ http://websitemarketingdesign.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/11716/Default.aspx
Quiqly Delivery in USA Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) pharmacy without a prescription @ http://www.betoncentralen.gl/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/11058/Default.aspx
<b>Order in USA Online Cheap Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) cheap c.o.d. no rx </b> @ http://www.betoncentralen.gl/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/11065/Default.aspx
How To Buy in USA Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) next day delivery @ http://www.brezje.si/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/23177/Default.aspx
Buy in Canada cheapest Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) delivery no prescription - http://www.packlinewest.com/UserProfile/tabid/82/userId/360166/Default.aspx
How To Purchase in GB / UK Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) from a pharmacy without a prescription ! http://nutraco.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/451937/Default.aspx
Best Prices in USA for Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) no prescription quick delivery = http://www.brezje.si/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/23173/Default.aspx
Where Can I Purchase in Australia Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) same day delivery no prescription / http://jerrystory.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/125456/Default.aspx
Cheap Price Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) overnight delivery no rx - http://www.rlsba.org/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/58034/Default.aspx
Buying in GB / UK At Lowest Price Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) for sale online - http://rememberingrichardmartin.org/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/388895/Default.aspx
<u>Order in USA At Low Price Lukol (Dhataki Kokilaksha Shatavari) c.o.d. no script </u> ??? http://rmhpnaturals.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/224903/Default.aspx
<a href=http://good-torrent.ru>More info!..</a>
Чтож, око-за око, тысячи гвнсылок ждут. Ну что, админ healbio.ru, попробуй теперь эти ссылки поснимать! Фильтры минусинск от Яндекса и Пингвин от Google тебе обеспечены. С новым годом, горе-продвиженец. Будет тебе уроком!
Post your comment