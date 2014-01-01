Minister Hakimi, UK envoy discuss Brussels’ commitments on Afghanistan

KABUL: Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Thomas Drew, UK Special Representative to Pakistan in his office here yesterday, a statement from MoF said. According to the statement, the meeting also attended by Dominic Jeremy, British Ambassador to Afghanistan and both sides discussed Brussels Conference Action Plan and commitments, UK’s Financial Assistance, Strengthening Trade and Economic Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, implementation of development projects and other important issues.

UK pledged £750m (approx. USD 1 billion) at the Brussels’ conference on Afghanistan over the next four years to support infrastructure and good governance, improve health and education services, support job creation and investment, the statement added.

According to another report, Minister of finance met (5+3+3) donor ambassadors in his office here yesterday.

According to MoF statement, the meeting discussed revenue increment in 2016, the progress made on the SMAF commitments for 2015-2016, action plans for the Self-Reliance for Mutual Accountability Framework (SMAF), commitments’ implementation plan for 2017-2018 and formulating and presenting the 2017 financial budget to Afghan Parliament.

Farid Hameedi, the Afghanistan Attorney General, provided detailed information about overall activities and the progress made by Anti-Corruption Justice Center (ACJC), the statement added. The ambassadors and donors expressed their support for implementation of the government commitments and strengthening the ACJC. 5+3+3 is a group of countries that provide their support to Afghanistan.

The 5 countries are America, England, Japan, Germany and the European Union. Canada, Australia and Denmark (That is unstable) are included in 3 and the rest 3 includes the UNAMA, World Bank and Asian Development Bank, the statement concluded.