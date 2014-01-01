Mostafavi stresses on Ulema, media role in counter corruption

KABUL: High counter corruption authority held awareness program yesterday in MoIC in connection with counter corruption.

In the program, advisor to high counter corruption authority, Ahrar asserted that corruption in the country has expanded and the authority has signed memorandums of understanding with ministries of information and culture and hajj; therefore, the two ministries were playing role in awareness of their staffs and the people in connection with the corruption.

He said that the two ministries could play key role in awareness of the people through mass media and mosques’ imams related to counter corruption.