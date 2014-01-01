Dr. Sadat asks NMA staffs to spare no effort in introducing Afghanistan’s glorious history

KABUL: Dr. Kamal Sadat, Acting Minister of Information and Culture carried out yesterday relevant works of the ministry at directorate of national museum. Acting minister of information and culture has decided to spend whole day in relevant directorates and fulfill the ministry’s affairs so that the relevant directorates’ affairs would be addressed. Acting minister of information and culture started yesterday his working program from directorate of national museum.

Speaking with personnel of the museum, Dr. Kamal Sadat asserted that by following this way of work, current problems could be addressed and reforms process would be assessed. He also asked personnel of the museum to keep meritocracy and do their jobs well. Dr. Sadat considered that step had been taken to address problems facing the directorate, adding that he had decided to spend single day at all directorates and do the ministry’s relevant affairs.

Dr. Kamal Sadat also talked to a number of those visiting the national museum and said that knowing about the historic monuments of the country was a real knowing about the bright cultural and historic past of Afghanistan, asking the youth to visit the country’s national museum and get acquaintance with cultural and history of Afghanistan.